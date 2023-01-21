 Skip to content
Second officer dies in hospital after avalanche near Kaslo, B.C.

NELSON, B.C. — The second off-duty officer who was caught in an avalanche in the British Columbia Interior earlier this month has died. The City of Nelson says Const.
Canadian Press
Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NELSON, B.C. — The second off-duty officer who was caught in an avalanche in the British Columbia Interior earlier this month has died.

The City of Nelson says Const. Mathieu Nolet suffered severe internal injuries and died this morning in a Kelowna hospital.

The officers were backcountry skiing near Kaslo, B.C., in a mountain pass 60 kilometres north of Nelson, when they were swept down the mountain in a large avalanche.

Const. Wade Tittemore died of injuries on the scene while Nolet was dug from the avalanche by four people who witnessed the slide.

Nelson Police Chief Donovan Fisher says the news, which closely followed Tittemore's memorial on Wednesday, is "devastating."

Nolet worked in Nelson for just over a year after serving for a year with the Calgary Police Service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

